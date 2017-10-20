Connections: Dispelling myths about aging

Kathrine Switzer is best known as the first woman to officially enter and run the Boston Marathon. Her entry was controversial, and her story became known internationally when a race official tried to forcibly remove her from the competition. That was in 1967. She was back at the Boston Marathon this year at the age of 70, and finished the course just 24 minutes slower than she did 50 years ago.

Switzer has been an advocate for female athletes for decades, and she is also outspoken about dispelling the myths about aging. She's in Rochester as the keynote speaker of Baden Street Settlement's annual gala, but first, she joins us on Connections to talk about shifting perceptions of aging, and how seniors are reinventing themselves as they get older. In studio: