Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Robin Lehman and "Forever Young"
Robin Lehman is "Forever Young". That was his oscar-winning documentary, and as he gets older, he's finding himself the subject of what earned that award. Lehman is participating in a discussion at The Little on Tuesday, May 13; today, he talks with us about aging, his film, and how he views his work more than 30 years after it was recognized in Hollywood.