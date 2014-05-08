© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Robin Lehman and "Forever Young"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 8, 2014 at 3:38 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Robin Lehman is "Forever Young". That was his oscar-winning documentary, and as he gets older, he's finding himself the subject of what earned that award. Lehman is participating in a discussion at The Little on Tuesday, May 13; today, he talks with us about aging, his film, and how he views his work more than 30 years after it was recognized in Hollywood. 

Tags

Arts & LifeHealth1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson