Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Can We Slow Down Aging?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 24, 2015 at 4:14 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We go looking for the fountain of youth based on the latest research on aging. As the Rochester Museum and Science Center says, everybody wants to live a long and healthy life. Understanding the molecular mechanisms of longevity is of utmost importance because if we learn how to slow down aging, we will be able to delay the onset of of multiple age-related diseases. Cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer's disease are all the symptoms of aging; by delaying aging it will be possible to prevent or delay all of them by treating the cause rather than a symptom.

Our guest is Vera Gorbunova a University of Rochester biology professor, and she'll be speaking at the Rochester Museum and Science Center Wednesday night as part of their 'Science on the Edge' lecture series. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
