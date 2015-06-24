Connections: Can We Slow Down Aging?

We go looking for the fountain of youth based on the latest research on aging. As the Rochester Museum and Science Center says, everybody wants to live a long and healthy life. Understanding the molecular mechanisms of longevity is of utmost importance because if we learn how to slow down aging, we will be able to delay the onset of of multiple age-related diseases. Cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer's disease are all the symptoms of aging; by delaying aging it will be possible to prevent or delay all of them by treating the cause rather than a symptom.

Our guest is Vera Gorbunova a University of Rochester biology professor, and she'll be speaking at the Rochester Museum and Science Center Wednesday night as part of their 'Science on the Edge' lecture series.