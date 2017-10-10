Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How the social sector can help people in poverty reach their full potential
Be honest: When you think of a family in poverty, or a single mother in poverty, is it easy to think that you've made some good decisions in your life, and if people in poverty made better decisions, they would be where you are?
This hour, we explore how we understand -- or misunderstand -- poverty, and what we can do about it. Susan Dreyfus is the president and CEO of the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities. She's from Milwaukee, but she'll be in Rochester in the coming weeks to discuss how social sector organizations can address poverty. We preview that discussion and ask her how she views Rochester's efforts to combat poverty. Our guests:
- Susan Dreyfus, president and CEO of the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities
- Scott Benjamin, president of Charles Settlement House
- Patricia Leo, director of community impact for United Way of Greater Rochester
- Nikita Matos, former client and employee of Charles Settlement House who now works for Lifespan