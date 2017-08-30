Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: New poverty report shows people of color fare much worse than white counterparts
We've seen poverty reports in recent years that extensively show Rochester lagging far behind other cities its size across the country. A new report called "Hard Facts" indicates African American and Latino residents in the Rochester region fare much worse than their white counterparts on a number of issues: health; education; wages; and home ownership.
Ed Doherty is the author of the report. He joins us in studio for the hour.