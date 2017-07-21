© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.

Connections: An update on the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 21, 2017 at 1:56 PM EDT
The Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) was launched in early 2015 with the goal of reducing the percentage of people in poverty by 50 percent by 2030. Critics are calling for faster results and more transparency. Is that fair? RMAPI officials say the public misunderstands a number of subjects related to the initiative. We discuss what RMAPI is, what it is not, and its progress to date.  Our guests:

  • Leonard Brock, director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • Marvin McMickle, president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School and member of RMAPI’s Steering Committee
  • Daan Braveman, president of Nazareth College and member of RMAPI’s Steering Committee

