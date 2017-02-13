© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Previewing Black Lives Matter Day at the Rochester City School District

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 13, 2017 at 2:43 PM EST
This coming Friday is Black Lives Matter Day in the Rochester City School District. RCSD says the mission is to create "a day of education, dialogue and action that will actively engage a significant number of educational communities throughout Monroe County in activities that support understanding the affirmation of black lives."

The Rochester Board of Education and the RTA supports this programming, but participation by individual teachers is optional. We discuss it with our panel:

  • LoWan Brown, assistant principal at Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy and co-organizer of the event
  • Chris Widmaier, science teacher at World of Inquiry School No. 58 and co-organizer of the event
  • Mahreen Mustafa-George, parent and co-organizer of the event
  • Atim Okung, student activist and co-organizer of the event

