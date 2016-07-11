© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Reactions To The Protests in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 11, 2016 at 3:18 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

This past weekend on the streets of Rochester and  on the streets of many other American cities, crowds of people gathered to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In some cities, the demonstrations were strong, but without confrontation. In Memphis, the acting chief of police marched arm-in-arm with Black Lives Matter leaders who had shut down a major bridge. Police prayed with the protesters.

In other cities, like Rochester, police donned shields and pushed the crowd out of the streets, saying they were trying to keep the peace. Dozens of people were arrested, including two African American reporters from 13WHAM News.

We discuss the community's response to the protests and what's next for the Black Lives Matter movement. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Lifepolice relations1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson