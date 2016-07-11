Connections: Reactions To The Protests in Rochester

This past weekend on the streets of Rochester and on the streets of many other American cities, crowds of people gathered to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In some cities, the demonstrations were strong, but without confrontation. In Memphis, the acting chief of police marched arm-in-arm with Black Lives Matter leaders who had shut down a major bridge. Police prayed with the protesters.

In other cities, like Rochester, police donned shields and pushed the crowd out of the streets, saying they were trying to keep the peace. Dozens of people were arrested, including two African American reporters from 13WHAM News.

We discuss the community's response to the protests and what's next for the Black Lives Matter movement. Our guests: