police relations

How can trust be built between community members and local police? United Christian Leadership Ministry plans to explore that question as part of its…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Officer Tiffani Gatson, the first African American woman to join the Greece Police Department. Officer Gatson graduated from the police…
ConnectionsThe Irondequoit Police Department is working to improve the diversity within its ranks. We discuss the department's efforts and how having more officers…
ConnectionsThe Irondequoit Police Department will be hosting its Police Community Relations Forum next week. The goal is to build community engagement and identify a…
ConnectionsThis week the Rochester Police Department admitted that two officers roughed up a black man without justification. It comes at a time when police…
ConnectionsLocal activists, members of the faith community, and law enforcement officers are working together to improve police-community relations in the Greater…
ConnectionsDuring the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, Governor Jay Nixon chose police Captain Ronald Johnson to oversee law enforcement efforts. It was a delicate…
This past weekend on the streets of Rochester and on the streets of many other American cities, crowds of people gathered to show solidarity with the…
We sit down with pastor Marlowe Washington of Christ Community Church. During the memorial service for Officer Daryl Pierson, Washington was praised for…