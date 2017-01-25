Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Assessing Governor Cuomo's budget plan with Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb
Governor Cuomo released his 2017-2018 spending plan on Tuesday, and many lawmakers have criticized him for a lack of transparency.
We sit down with Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, who feels that the governor has left both lawmakers and taxpayers out of the loop. We discuss the governor's free college tuition plan; aim for direct care workers; taxes; and anything else listeners want to discuss.