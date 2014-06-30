Connections: Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

In this hour, we recap the recent New York legislative session with Assembly minority leader Brian Kolb. From medical marijuana, to state spending and priorities, we'll ask the Republicans' leader about his take on the state of New York State. (Note: Wednesday we'll have the chance to do the same with Joe Morelle of the Democrats.)

