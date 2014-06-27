© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

2014 Albany Recap, Pianist & Singer Jonathan Gee, & Homesteads For Hope

WXXI News
Published June 27, 2014 at 1:57 PM EDT

http://youtu.be/l4xX351-HroState legislators in the Greater Rochester Area join host Hélène Biandudi Hofer to reflect on the highlights and lowlights of the past legislative session. They’ll also discuss what’s next for some high-profile bills that failed to pass once again.

Also on the show meet London-based pianist and singer Jonathan Gee who has been described as performing with “gritty elegance and sparkling originality.” He’s in town for the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival.

And learn about Homesteads for Hope. It’s a nonprofit that helps young people with autism develop self-help and life skills on 55-acres of farmland in Spencerport. Turns out the farm could possibly receive a major makeover from the guru of home-improvement, TV personality, Ty Pennington.

