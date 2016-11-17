© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Toxic Stress In Schools

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 17, 2016 at 5:50 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy joins us in studio to discuss his upcoming series of reports about toxic stress in schools. This stress isn't related to any one specific thing -- it can include anxiety over homework and testing, or stress as a result of trauma, family breakups, or racism. Experts say this kind of stress has elevated in the last five to ten years.

We discuss how to diagnose and treat toxic stress with our guests:

  • Justin Murphy, education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle
  • Anne-Marie Conn, senior instructor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
