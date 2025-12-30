© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rochester extends warning period for school bus camera program

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published December 30, 2025 at 11:05 AM EST
The side of a yellow school bus with a red stop sign extended. Visible behind the stop sign is a housing for cameras that are intended to catch drivers illegally passing the bus.
Jeremy Moule
/
WXXI News
Since the program began Nov. 3, the city of Rochester has sent thousands of warning letters to motorists who illegally passed stopped school buses.

The city of Rochester is extending the warning period for its School Bus Safety Program to Jan. 20.

Through the program, school buses in the city of Rochester were outfitted with camera systems to capture drivers who pass stopped buses that have stop signs extended and flashing red lights activated.

City personnel review the footage and drivers who are found to have illegally passed stopped buses receive tickets.

Throughout the warning period the tickets don't carry fines. But after, drivers will be fined $250 for a first offense, $275 for a second, and $300 for each one after that.

Since the program began Nov. 3, the city has reviewed more than 10,000 video clips of motorists and mailed just under 4,000 warnings, according to a news release. An additional 5,000 video clips are awaiting review, and the extension will ensure the city is able to mail warning letters to those motorists and to fully staff the team managing that work.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule