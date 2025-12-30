Rochester extends warning period for school bus camera program

The city of Rochester is extending the warning period for its School Bus Safety Program to Jan. 20.

Through the program, school buses in the city of Rochester were outfitted with camera systems to capture drivers who pass stopped buses that have stop signs extended and flashing red lights activated.

City personnel review the footage and drivers who are found to have illegally passed stopped buses receive tickets.

Throughout the warning period the tickets don't carry fines. But after, drivers will be fined $250 for a first offense, $275 for a second, and $300 for each one after that.

Since the program began Nov. 3, the city has reviewed more than 10,000 video clips of motorists and mailed just under 4,000 warnings, according to a news release. An additional 5,000 video clips are awaiting review, and the extension will ensure the city is able to mail warning letters to those motorists and to fully staff the team managing that work.