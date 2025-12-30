NY awards Finger Lakes projects $42.6 million. Housing is a major focus

Projects across the Finger Lakes region received a combined $42.6 million in state grant funding, officials announced Tuesday.

The Finger Lakes are one of 10 economic development regions across the state, including New York City, and the total amount awarded was sixth highest among them. Housing was key in the awards.

The town of Henrietta received $3.27 million to help with infrastructure supporting hundreds of new housing units. The development area is off Calkins and East Henrietta roads by the Dome Arena.

This would relocate a sanitary sewer main and extend Fair Avenue, which current dead ends south of Calkins Road, carrying it over to East Henrietta Road across from Valiant Drive, said town Supervisor Steve Schultz. This would open up land that, under current zoning, could support up to 400 apartments. That would be in addition to the 150-unit affordable housing complex already built nearby.

Provided image / Town of Henrietta A conceptual master plan for land southwest of Calkins and East Henrietta roads.

The town also is looking to buy the Dome for additional recreational space. Added retail development could follow along East Henrietta Road with development of the former Gro-Moore and other properties.

The village of Phelps received nearly as much to expand public water and sewer service to support 144 single family and patio homes as well as apartments.

The village of Honeoye Falls got nearly $9 million to help upgrade its wastewater treatment plant in order to accommodate a 400-plus unit housing development including apartments, townhouses and single-family lots.

The town of Canandaigua received $3 million to complete electrical grid upgrades so a 634-unit Uptown Landing residential development can move forward. Another $2.5 million was awarded to support future development at the site of the FLCC Wine and Culinary Center and NY Kitchen colocation project, a park, splash pad, outdoor stage and seasonal ice rink.

Headwater Foods received $3 million to build a new headquarters and operations center in the city of Rochester.

A full list of awards by region can be seen by clicking here. In all, the nine-county region saw 48 projects receive funding, leveraging what state officials said would be $160 million in additional public and private investments. The state also awarded the region $10 million to put toward "future high-impact projects."

