Connections: Monroe County Pistol Permit Debate

When Cheryl Dinolfo was Monroe County Clerk, did she neglect her duty to help gun owners who wanted privacy?

Adam Bello, the current clerk, told the Democrat & Chronicle that there are at least 13,000 and as many as 20,000 opt-out forms just sitting in file cabinets, unprocessed, dating back to 2013. "Opting out" means the pistol permit holder wants to shield their name and address from being publicly disclosed. Other counties processed the requests, but apparently, Monroe County did not.

We discuss what this means for gun owners and the SAFE Act with our guests: