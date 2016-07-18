© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Monroe County Pistol Permit Debate

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 18, 2016 at 3:35 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

When Cheryl Dinolfo was Monroe County Clerk, did she neglect her duty to help gun owners who wanted privacy?

Adam Bello, the current clerk, told the Democrat & Chronicle that there are at least 13,000 and as many as 20,000 opt-out forms just sitting in file cabinets, unprocessed, dating back to 2013. "Opting out" means the pistol permit holder wants to shield their name and address from being publicly disclosed. Other counties processed the requests, but apparently, Monroe County did not.

We discuss what this means for gun owners and the SAFE Act with our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifeMonroe Countymonroe County executive1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More