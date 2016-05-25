Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What's Next For COMIDA?
Following County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo's Tuesday news conference, we invited leadership and legislators from both parties to join us to discuss what happens next with COMIDA.
We talk about how the COMIDA board should be filled, how tax dollars can be properly stewarded, and what questions are still unanswered. Our guests:
- James Sheppard, Monroe County legislator (D, Rochester)
- Mark Muoio, Monroe County legislator, (D, Rochester)
- Anthony Daniele, president of the Monroe County Legislature (R, Brighton, East Rochester, Pittsford)