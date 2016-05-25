© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What's Next For COMIDA?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 25, 2016 at 2:42 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Following County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo's Tuesday news conference, we invited leadership and legislators from both parties to join us to discuss what happens next with COMIDA.

We talk about how the COMIDA board should be filled, how tax dollars can be properly stewarded, and what questions are still unanswered. Our guests:

  • James Sheppard, Monroe County legislator (D, Rochester)
  • Mark Muoio, Monroe County legislator, (D, Rochester)
  • Anthony Daniele, president of the Monroe County Legislature (R, Brighton, East Rochester, Pittsford)

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
