Connections: Who's Moving To Rochester?
Who's choosing to live in the City of Rochester?
The Warren administration is reaching out to bring potential homebuyers into Rochester neighborhoods for a look at options they might not typically consider. Is the program working? And when it comes to downtown, the steady stream of higher-end apartments and condos continues. Is supply going to outstrip demand, or do the numbers support the downtown housing stock? Our guests:
- Beverly Fair Brooks, vice president and regional community reinvestment officer at M&T Bank, and co-chair of Celebrate City Living
- Lia Anselm, senior community housing coordinator, City of Rochester
- Mark Siwiec, licensed associate real estate broker