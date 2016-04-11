© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Who's Moving To Rochester?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 11, 2016 at 3:20 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Who's choosing to live in the City of Rochester?

The Warren administration is reaching out to bring potential homebuyers into Rochester neighborhoods for a look at options they might not typically consider. Is the program working? And when it comes to downtown, the steady stream of higher-end apartments and condos continues. Is supply going to outstrip demand, or do the numbers support the downtown housing stock? Our guests:

  • Beverly Fair Brooks, vice president and regional community reinvestment officer at M&T Bank, and co-chair of Celebrate City Living
  • Lia Anselm, senior community housing coordinator, City of Rochester
  • Mark Siwiec, licensed associate real estate broker

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
