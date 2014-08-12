Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: City Living and Downtown Development
It was 1995 when the last grocer pulled out of downtown Rochester, but on Friday, Hart's Local Grocers will bring a grocery store back into the downtown area. Is this a spark for downtown development in Rochester? Now that downtown has a grocery store, what else will come? We discuss this with our panel:'
Glenn Kellog, founder of Hart's Local Grocers
Heidi Zimmer-Meyer, president of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation
Matt Haag, councilmember at-large