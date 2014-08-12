Connections: City Living and Downtown Development

It was 1995 when the last grocer pulled out of downtown Rochester, but on Friday, Hart's Local Grocers will bring a grocery store back into the downtown area. Is this a spark for downtown development in Rochester? Now that downtown has a grocery store, what else will come? We discuss this with our panel:'

Glenn Kellog, founder of Hart's Local Grocers

Heidi Zimmer-Meyer, president of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation

Matt Haag, councilmember at-large