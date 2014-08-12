© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: City Living and Downtown Development

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 12, 2014 at 3:42 PM EDT
It was 1995 when the last grocer pulled out of downtown Rochester, but on Friday, Hart's Local Grocers will bring a grocery store back into the downtown area. Is this a spark for downtown development in Rochester? Now that downtown has a grocery store, what else will come? We discuss this with our panel:'

Glenn Kellog, founder of Hart's Local Grocers

Heidi Zimmer-Meyer, president of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation

Matt Haag, councilmember at-large

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
