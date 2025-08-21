© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Amid book bans and new technologies, pondering the future of libraries

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a stack of several books on a table.
Roman Motizov
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a stack of several books on a table.

12:00 Amid book bans and new technologies, pondering the future of libraries

1:00 How to improve workplace culture through nonviolence

In our first hour, we bring you a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Over the past several years, an increasing number of states have passed legislation designed to ban certain books from libraries. With the movement growing, librarians have had to learn what the penalties are if they defy certain orders or laws. Meanwhile, technology continues to accelerate. This hour, we discuss the present and future of American libraries with the outgoing (and longtime) director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System, along with her successor and their colleagues.

Our guests:

  • Patricia Uttaro, retiring director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Public Library System
  • Emily Clasper, incoming director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Public Library System
    Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library
  • Emily Hessney Lynch, vice president of the board of trustees for the Monroe County Library System, owner/founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital, and adjunct professor of English and Communication at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of another one of our favorite conversations. Kit Miller has years of experience in the field of nonviolence. Often, we think of nonviolence in the context of protest movements, government, policy, and conflict. What about at work? From hostile situations, to unequal treatment, and even what we get paid, Miller takes us through an approach to a nonviolent workplace. Her new book is called “Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work.” She believes it can help people who work in just about any kind of job, and she and her colleague Erin Thompson explain how.

In studio:

  • Kit Miller, author of “Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work” and director emeritus of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
  • Erin Thompson, executive director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.