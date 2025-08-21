12:00 Amid book bans and new technologies, pondering the future of libraries

1:00 How to improve workplace culture through nonviolence

In our first hour, we bring you a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Over the past several years, an increasing number of states have passed legislation designed to ban certain books from libraries. With the movement growing, librarians have had to learn what the penalties are if they defy certain orders or laws. Meanwhile, technology continues to accelerate. This hour, we discuss the present and future of American libraries with the outgoing (and longtime) director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System, along with her successor and their colleagues.

Our guests:



Patricia Uttaro, retiring director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Public Library System

Emily Clasper, incoming director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Public Library System

Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library

Emily Hessney Lynch, vice president of the board of trustees for the Monroe County Library System, owner/founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital, and adjunct professor of English and Communication at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of another one of our favorite conversations. Kit Miller has years of experience in the field of nonviolence. Often, we think of nonviolence in the context of protest movements, government, policy, and conflict. What about at work? From hostile situations, to unequal treatment, and even what we get paid, Miller takes us through an approach to a nonviolent workplace. Her new book is called “Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work.” She believes it can help people who work in just about any kind of job, and she and her colleague Erin Thompson explain how.

In studio:



Kit Miller, author of “Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work” and director emeritus of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence

Erin Thompson, executive director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence

