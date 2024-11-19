How to improve workplace culture through nonviolence

WXXI News

What does nonviolence look like... in the American workplace?

Kit Miller has years of experience in the field of nonviolence. Often, we think of nonviolence in the context of protest movements, government, policy, and conflict.

What about at work? From hostile situations, to unequal treatment, and even what we get paid, Miller takes us through an approach to a nonviolent workplace.

Her new book is called “Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work.” She believes it can help people who work in just about any kind of job, and she and her colleague Erin Thompson explain how.

Our guests:

