How to improve workplace culture through nonviolence

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 19, 2024 at 2:50 PM EST
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a white shirt and blue cardigan sweater; a man at center is bald and is wearing a long-sleeved maroon shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a lavender button-down shirt, pink and black plaid tie and jeans; they are all holding a book with a red cover.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kit Miller and Erin Thompson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 19, 2024
What does nonviolence look like... in the American workplace?

Kit Miller has years of experience in the field of nonviolence. Often, we think of nonviolence in the context of protest movements, government, policy, and conflict.

What about at work? From hostile situations, to unequal treatment, and even what we get paid, Miller takes us through an approach to a nonviolent workplace.

Her new book is called “Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work.” She believes it can help people who work in just about any kind of job, and she and her colleague Erin Thompson explain how.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
