Connections

Amid book bans and new technologies, pondering the future of libraries

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 27, 2025 at 2:53 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio
Julie Williams
(foreground) Adrienne Pettinelli and Emily Clasper, (background) Patricia Uttaro and Emily Hessney Lynch on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, January 27, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Over the past several years, an increasing number of states have passed legislation designed to ban certain books from libraries.

With the movement growing, librarians have had to learn what the penalties are if they defy certain orders or laws. Meanwhile, technology continues to accelerate.

This hour, we discuss the present and future of American libraries with the outgoing (and longtime) director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System, along with her successor and their colleagues.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
