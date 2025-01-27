Amid book bans and new technologies, pondering the future of libraries

WXXI News

Over the past several years, an increasing number of states have passed legislation designed to ban certain books from libraries.

With the movement growing, librarians have had to learn what the penalties are if they defy certain orders or laws. Meanwhile, technology continues to accelerate.

This hour, we discuss the present and future of American libraries with the outgoing (and longtime) director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System, along with her successor and their colleagues.

Our guests:

