Connections: Flint, Rochester, And The Lead Problem
In light of the Flint lead crisis, many communities are examining their own lead problems.
Rochester has been dealing with lead for decades. What progress have we made, and what's next? Our panel looks at Flint, Rochester, and the effects of lead. Our guests:
- Elizabeth McDade, program director, Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning in Rochester
- Gary Kirkmire, director of inspection and compliance services, neighborhood and business development, City of Rochester
- Stanley Schaffer, M.D., associate professor, URMC Department of Pediatrics and Center for Community Health, and director, WNY Lead Poisoning Resource Center - Rochester Office
- Chris Widmaier, teacher, World of Inquiry School