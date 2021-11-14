-
How can different community and governmental entities work together to address environmental health and justice, especially in urban areas? It’s a…
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Saturday announced $5 million in federal funding for the city of Rochester under the Department of…
The number of young children with elevated blood lead levels in Monroe County has dropped slightly, according to the latest numbers from the public health…
Two bald eagles died in the North Country this spring after being poisoned with lead. That’s according to a wildlife rehabilitation group in the Lake…
A group of community members gathered at Rochester City Hall Monday to celebrate 10 years since the establishment of the Rochester Lead Law. Elizabeth…
The Rochester City School District says it has completed its testing for lead in water in all school buildings and district facilities. Officials say…
The Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning released data from Monroe County that shows there was an increase in the number of children with elevated lead…
In light of the Flint lead crisis, many communities are examining their own lead problems.Rochester has been dealing with lead for decades. What progress…
The Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning reports a 30-percent decline in the number of children reported with elevated blood lead levels in the past year,…
A conference on lead poisoning will bring government, health, and education officials to Rochester this Friday.Rochester has been recognized as a leader…