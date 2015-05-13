© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester Hosts Upstate Conference on Lead Poisoning

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published May 13, 2015 at 10:32 AM EDT
peeing_paint.jpg
http://www.photos-public-domain.com/
/
Old lead paint on aging buildings is contributing to higher rates of elevated lead levels in Rochester children than in the rest of Monroe County, health commissioner Michael Mendoza said.

A conference on lead poisoning will bring government, health, and education officials to Rochester this Friday.

Rochester has been recognized as a leader in reducing lead exposure in children, according to Dr. Stanley Schaffer, director of the Western New York Lead Poisoning Resource Center.

"We've made tremendous progress, but we're not completely there yet. I'm always afraid that we're going to declare victory too soon, because there are still children out there who continue to be exposed, unfortunately."

Last year, the Monroe County Health Department reported an 81 percent reduction over the past decade in the number of children reported with elevated blood lead levels.

In 2013, 197 children tested positive for lead paint poisoning in Monroe County.

Schaffer explained there is no treatment or procedure to remove lead once it’s in the brain. Lead exposure has been linked to attention and learning problems, antisocial behavior, violence, and incarceration.

Attendees of Friday’s conference will hear a report from John Paul Wright, Ph.D. of the University of Cincinnati, on a 30-year study on the connection between lead poisoning and violent crime.

Tags

Arts & LifeHealtheducationLead Poisoning1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams