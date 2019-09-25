Connections: Katrina Korfmacher on her new book, "Bridging Silos"

How can different community and governmental entities work together to address environmental health and justice, especially in urban areas? It’s a question University of Rochester Medical Center associate professor Katrina Korfmacher answers in her new book, “Bridging Silos: Collaborating for Environmental Health and Justice in Urban Communities.” She explores examples from three communities, including efforts to address lead poisoning in Rochester. Her work focuses on how collaboration is essential in creating positive outcomes for underrepresented and disadvantaged populations.

She joins us to discuss her research and what cities across the country can learn from programs like those in Rochester. The conversation comes in advance of an upcoming book talk at Writers & Books. In studio: