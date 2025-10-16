12:00: Concerns over weaponizing the Justice Department

When should we lower the flag?

The indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James appear to be a clear case of political retribution. President Trump himself has made public statements to that effect. But the president's supporters say it is a logical response to what they perceive to be an unfair legal campaign against him. So what happens if the Justice Department becomes weaponized? Our guests discuss it. In studio:



Hon. Richard Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge

Hon. Thomas VanStrydonck, retired New York State Supreme Court justice

Hon. Joanne Winslow, retired New York State Supreme Court justice and former Monroe County prosecuting attorney

Then in our second hour, when is the last time you saw American flags at half-staff? In the last 15 years, flags in New York State have been lowered on what equates to about one day a week. That's according to research conducted by Rochester-based journalist and author Justin Murphy. In his debut piece for the Atlantic, "Stop Lowering the Flag," he writes that the frequency at which the flag is lowered has detracted from what was once a "relatively rare symbol of public mourning and respect." When do you think the flag should be lowered? Are there other ways to publicly honor people whose lives have been lost? We discuss it with our guests:

Justin Murphy, local freelance journalist

Brandon Rottinghaus, Ph.D., professor at the University of Houston

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.