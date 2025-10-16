© 2025 WXXI News
Concerns over weaponizing the Justice Department

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:36 AM EDT
focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust - concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
12:00: Concerns over weaponizing the Justice Department

1:00: When should we lower the flag?

The indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James appear to be a clear case of political retribution. President Trump himself has made public statements to that effect. But the president's supporters say it is a logical response to what they perceive to be an unfair legal campaign against him. So what happens if the Justice Department becomes weaponized? Our guests discuss it. In studio:

  • Hon. Richard Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge
  • Hon. Thomas VanStrydonck, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
  • Hon. Joanne Winslow, retired New York State Supreme Court justice and former Monroe County prosecuting attorney 

Then in our second hour, when is the last time you saw American flags at half-staff? In the last 15 years, flags in New York State have been lowered on what equates to about one day a week. That's according to research conducted by Rochester-based journalist and author Justin Murphy. In his debut piece for the Atlantic, "Stop Lowering the Flag," he writes that the frequency at which the flag is lowered has detracted from what was once a "relatively rare symbol of public mourning and respect." When do you think the flag should be lowered? Are there other ways to publicly honor people whose lives have been lost? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Justin Murphy, local freelance journalist 
  • Brandon Rottinghaus, Ph.D., professor at the University of Houston 

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
