Xerox begins new round of layoffs

Xerox has begun cutting staff as it works through a merger with newly acquired Lexmark.

The workforce reductions are part of a broader effort to integrate the two companies’ operations, a Xerox spokesperson said.

Where and how many staffers are being laid off — and when — was not disclosed. However, the spokesperson says the cuts do not meet the criteria for filing a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. But the company declined to say how many it employs locally.

The state requires advance notice for plant closings or a loss of at least one-third of the workforce or 250 or more staffers, whichever is smaller.

Xerox President and COO John Bruno resigned shortly after the $1.5 billion Lexmark deal to pursue a CEO job outside the company. Bruno was replaced by Xerox’s Louie Pastor, who had worked as chief administrative officer and global head of operations. Bruno, though, remains on the company’s board, leading the committee overseeing the combination of Xerox and Lexmark.

"These are difficult but necessary decisions as we work to integrate our teams and optimize resources for long-term success under the new organization," a company statement read.

Xerox also went through a round of layoffs last year, targeting a 15% workforce reduction. At the time, Xerox employed more than 1,500 workers in the Rochester area, mostly in Webster, and more than 20,000 worldwide.

