Xerox begins notifying employees about layoffs

Xerox is releasing more details about plans to trim some of its workforce.

The company first announced the plans in early January, saying that corporate changes it was making for a new “Reinvention and Operating Model” targets a 15% workforce reduction.

On Thursday, Xerox issued a statement noting that it has begun to notify affected employees as part of efforts to streamline the company’s organizational structure to help it align with “with the evolving needs of our clients and the modern workplace landscape.”

Xerox called these “difficult but necessary decisions” to meet the commitment it made with its new operating model.

The statement said the company feels the revamped model will also set up Xerox for long term success and sustainability.

Xerox employs more than 1,500 workers in the Rochester area, mostly in Webster, but the company is not detailing just how many employees are affected locally. Xerox has more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

Gary Bonadonna Jr. who is an official with Local 14A of Workers United, which represents about 360 Xerox employees in the Rochester area, said on Friday that he was not aware of any of his members getting layoff notices this week.

The company is providing outplacement and counseling services to all Xerox employees who face layoffs.

