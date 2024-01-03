Xerox announces organizational changes; targets a 15% workforce reduction

Xerox is announcing some restructuring, and the company said on Wednesday that will mean some jobs will be cut.

The company said its new ‘Reinvention and Operating Model’ targets a 15% workforce reduction. The company said that proposed reductions will be subject to consultations with local works councils and employee representative bodies, and the company said it is committed to providing transition support for affected workers.

There was no immediate word on how many jobs in the Rochester area, many of which are in the Town of Webster, would be affected. In recent years Xerox has employed just over 1,700 people locally.

In the news release issued Wednesday, Xerox CEO Steven Bandrowczak said that the restructuring aligns the company’s resources in three key areas, improvement and stabilization of the core print business, increased productivity and efficiency and revenue diversification.

Xerox announced some changes in its leadership team and said that Joanne Collins Smee, Executive Vice President and President Americas, and Tracey Koziol, Executive Vice President of Global Offering Solutions and Chief Product Officer, have left the company effective Dec. 31, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

