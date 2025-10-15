© 2025 WXXI News
Language, race, and accountability

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:10 PM EDT
What is the relationship between language, power, and race?

Rochester native Jonathan Rosa is an author and linguistic anthropologist at Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. He's in town as a guest of the University of Rochester for a talk on the role of language when it comes to the upheaval of DEI.

He joins us to discuss how language is used by people in power and how that translates to our daily lives.

In studio:

  • Jonathan Rosa, Ph.D., author and associate professor in the Graduate School of Education, Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity at Stanford University

