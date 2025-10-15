© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Publication of private messages convulses American politics

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark hair and is wearing a black blazer over a turquoise shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a light blue quilted pullover, jeans and sneakers.
WXXI News

A bombshell report in Politico revealed that a group of Republicans — some in New York State politics — repeatedly used racial slurs and other bigoted language. The fallout has cost a number of Republicans their jobs.

And while many Republicans are condemning the hateful messages, some are pointing to the violent messages sent in 2022 by Democrat Jay Jones, the candidate for Virginia Attorney General, who has not dropped out of his race.

We discuss where to draw lines and how to assess private messages that become public.

Our guests:

