Publication of private messages convulses American politics
1 of 2 — Nayeliz Santiago with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Nayeliz Santiago with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind.
A bombshell report in Politico revealed that a group of Republicans — some in New York State politics — repeatedly used racial slurs and other bigoted language. The fallout has cost a number of Republicans their jobs.
And while many Republicans are condemning the hateful messages, some are pointing to the violent messages sent in 2022 by Democrat Jay Jones, the candidate for Virginia Attorney General, who has not dropped out of his race.
We discuss where to draw lines and how to assess private messages that become public.
Our guests:
- Nayeliz Santiago, president of Monroe County Young Democrats
- Jimmy Vielkind, public media reporter at WNYC