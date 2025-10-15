Publication of private messages convulses American politics

WXXI News

A bombshell report in Politico revealed that a group of Republicans — some in New York State politics — repeatedly used racial slurs and other bigoted language. The fallout has cost a number of Republicans their jobs.

And while many Republicans are condemning the hateful messages, some are pointing to the violent messages sent in 2022 by Democrat Jay Jones, the candidate for Virginia Attorney General, who has not dropped out of his race.

We discuss where to draw lines and how to assess private messages that become public.

Our guests:

