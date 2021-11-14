-
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Saturday announced $5 million in federal funding for the city of Rochester under the Department of…
The number of young children with elevated blood lead levels in Monroe County has dropped slightly, according to the latest numbers from the public health…
Two bald eagles died in the North Country this spring after being poisoned with lead. That’s according to a wildlife rehabilitation group in the Lake…
(AP) Schools in New York state will now be required to test their drinking water for lead contamination. Under the legislation signed into law Tuesday by…
The Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning released data from Monroe County that shows there was an increase in the number of children with elevated lead…
In light of the Flint lead crisis, many communities are examining their own lead problems.Rochester has been dealing with lead for decades. What progress…
The Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning reports a 30-percent decline in the number of children reported with elevated blood lead levels in the past year,…
Porches on older homes can be a significant source of lead dust, according to a recent study.Katrina Korfmacher is the Director of Community Outreach and…