NY now requiring schools to test drinking water for lead

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2016 at 4:36 PM EDT
(AP)  Schools in New York state will now be required to test their drinking water for lead contamination. 

Under the legislation signed into law Tuesday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will require school districts to report test results to local and state officials and parents. Schools found to have high levels of lead will have to develop plans to fix the problem. 

Exposure to the toxic chemical can cause significant neurological problems for young children. 

Elementary schools must complete the tests by the end of this month. Schools for older children have until the end of October. 

Schools that can show they've already conducted tests can apply for waivers. 

Cuomo says the mandate will make New York the first state in the union to conduct state-wide inspections.

