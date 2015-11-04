Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Election Day Wrap-Up
Monroe County Executive-elect Cheryl Dinolfo joins us for a brief discussion following her victory. And we spend the hour looking ahead with leaders in the Democratic and Republican parties. Our guests:
- Cheryl Dinolfo, Monroe County Executive-elect
- Iman Abid, western region vice president, New York State Young Democrats
- Simeon Banister, head, Henrietta Democratic Committee
- James Sheppard, Monroe County legislator-elect
- Jesse Sleezer, communications and district director for Senator Rich Funke