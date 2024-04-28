Hochul seeks state investigation of Sandra Doorley, saying the DA undermined her ability to serve

Gov. Kathy Hochul referred Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley to the state Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct on Sunday in connection with a controversial traffic stop last week, saying Doorley has “undermined her ability to hold others accountable.”

The state commission has the authority to hold hearings, subpoena witnesses and take other action “to determine whether any prosecutorial conduct violates state law or court rules.” Its findings can be made public but ultimately can result only in recommendations regarding sanctions.

Under state law, the governor has the unique authority to remove certain officials from office, including district attorneys.

Doorley was caught speeding in Webster last week but continued a mile to her home while an officer followed with lights and sirens. The refusal to stop was an arrestable offense, police said. But Doorley chastised the officer, asked the Webster police chief to intervene and repeatedly noted she was the DA and suggested the officer should have known who she was when she pulled into her driveway.

Police ultimately ticketed her for speeding, and she paid the ticket a day later.

Doorley issued a statement on Thursday, taking responsibility but not addressing her conduct. WXXI News obtained the officers’ body worn camera video a day later. She has made no further statements.

In a statement Sunday, Hochul said:

"District Attorneys are responsible for prosecuting criminal and traffic offenses, and must perform their duties with the highest ethical standards. Earlier today, I referred the Monroe County District Attorney to the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct following the release of police bodycam footage showing her claiming she is above the law, attempting to use her public office to evade responsibility, and acting unprofessionally towards a police officer simply trying to do his job. In doing so, she was acting in contravention of her responsibility as a District Attorney and undermined her ability to hold others accountable for violating the law. We are deeply grateful to the men and women of law enforcement who put on a uniform each day to protect the safety of all New Yorkers."

Hochul is a Democrat. Doorley was, too, until changing her party enrollment to Republican in 2015. Republican lawmakers have been silent on Doorley since the video release, while Democrats – including the Rochester City Council – have sought formal action against her.