Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Scott Horsley and Election Day Politics

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 3, 2015 at 2:56 PM EST
On Election Day, we're talking politics.

First, we go national in a conversation with NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley. We'll talk about the endless presidential campaign, what it's like to report on the Obama Administration, and the differences between commercial and public media.

We also welcome a panel of local reporters to explore the issues that will drive the results in our community. Our guests:

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
