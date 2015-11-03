Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Scott Horsley and Election Day Politics
On Election Day, we're talking politics.
First, we go national in a conversation with NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley. We'll talk about the endless presidential campaign, what it's like to report on the Obama Administration, and the differences between commercial and public media.
We also welcome a panel of local reporters to explore the issues that will drive the results in our community. Our guests:
- Scott Horsley, NPR White House correspondent
- Jeremy Moule, staff writer, City Newspaper
- David Riley, civic engagement reports, Democrat and Chronicle