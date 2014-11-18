© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Should Monroe County Be A Single School District?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 18, 2014 at 3:08 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We preview a community forum taking place Wednesday night titled, "Would a metropolitan school district be good for Monroe County?" Writers and Books is sponsoring a series of discussions focused on public education and we preview it with our panel:

  • Mark Hare, Great Schools For All Coalition
  • Joe Flaherty, executive director of Writers and Books
  • Dan Drmacich chairman of The Coalition for Justice and Education

 

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationSchoolsMonroe County1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson