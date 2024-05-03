© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
YouTube star and Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee Rick Beato

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 3, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
Two smiling men wearing headphones sitting at a table in a radio talk studio: A man in the background has short white hair and is wearing a black t-shirt; a man in the foreground is bald with a blonde mustache and beard and is wearing a red shirt
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Rick Beato on "Connections" with guest host Daniel Kushner on Friday, May 3, 2024

Guest host Daniel Kushner talks to YouTube star and Fairport native Rick Beato.

Beato is a member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. The induction ceremony takes place Sunday at Kodak Hall.

Beato is an accomplished musician well-versed in jazz, classical, and rock, but his impact on the music community in the Internet age has been felt most on YouTube, where he has become an authority on all things pop music from the ’60s to the present day. He joins us in the studio for the hour.

Our guest:

  • Rick Beato, 2024 Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee and popular YouTuber 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
