YouTube star and Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee Rick Beato

Guest host Daniel Kushner talks to YouTube star and Fairport native Rick Beato.

Beato is a member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. The induction ceremony takes place Sunday at Kodak Hall.

Beato is an accomplished musician well-versed in jazz, classical, and rock, but his impact on the music community in the Internet age has been felt most on YouTube, where he has become an authority on all things pop music from the ’60s to the present day. He joins us in the studio for the hour.

Our guest:

