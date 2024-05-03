© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson on the latest with the board and the district

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:35 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sitting at a table in a radio talk studio: A man in the background has short black hair and is wearing a red t-shirt; a man in the foreground has short dark hair and is wearing a light purple patterned button-down shirt and grey jeans
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
James Patterson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 3, 2024

Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says two of his colleagues have made false accusations against him.

In March, RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso announced that he will resign from his position at the end of the current school year. Some board members say the news caught them by surprise. In a conversation on this program, Board President Cynthia Elliott and Vice President Beatriz LeBron said the behavior of two board members made it difficult for Peluso to do his job; LeBron said some of the behavior was “borderline harassment.”

Patterson says he wants to set the record straight. He joins us this hour to discuss his take on Peluso’s departure, issues with the board, and what’s next for the district.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack