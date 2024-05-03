Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson on the latest with the board and the district

Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says two of his colleagues have made false accusations against him.

In March, RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso announced that he will resign from his position at the end of the current school year. Some board members say the news caught them by surprise. In a conversation on this program, Board President Cynthia Elliott and Vice President Beatriz LeBron said the behavior of two board members made it difficult for Peluso to do his job; LeBron said some of the behavior was “borderline harassment.”

Patterson says he wants to set the record straight. He joins us this hour to discuss his take on Peluso’s departure, issues with the board, and what’s next for the district.

Our guest:

