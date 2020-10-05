© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Business Report: It's small - but there is an increase in hiring

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 5, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner_1.jpg

In the latest WXXI Business Report, the latest numbers from a Paychex employment index shows a small increase in hiring. Plus, two new anchor tenants announced for a new international plaza on North Clinton Avenue in Rochester, and a local company involved in developing technology for the cryptocurrency market is expanding.

Tags

Arts & Lifebusiness reportpaychex1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman