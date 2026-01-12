A years-long effort to remake the old Colgate divinity campus has new life

Developer Angelo Ingrassia is restarting efforts to redevelop the former Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School campus.

The picturesque campus sits at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue. Ingrassia recently submitted an application to Monroe County’s Industrial Development Agency seeking tax breaks.

Though dormant for years, the $46 million redevelopment plan appears largely unchanged. It would include two newly constructed apartment buildings, and renovation of the existing structures.

In total the plan envisions 136 apartments, some catering to professionals, medical staff and visiting faculty. Standard rents would range from $1,170 for a one-bedroom unit to $2,270 for a two-bedroom apartment. At least 20% of the apartments, or 27 units, would be affordable for renters earning 60% of area median income, or $43,680 for an individual.

Max Schulte / WXXI News The former Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School stands at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue, across from Highland Park.

The estimated value of incentives being sought is $9 million, or 20% of project construction costs.

Ingrassia is seeking a 16-year payment in lieu of tax — or PILOT — agreement, forgiving 90% or more of the estimated tax bill for the first eight years, then stepping that down each year after.

The project is one of several expected to take advantage of the county’s recent decision to expand and frontload tax incentives to encourage construction of a wider array of housing types.

Neighbors had sued to block the Vistas project but lost. The city granted final site plan approval in February 2023, and since extended that OK through February 2027.

In his application to the county, Ingrassia projected starting construction in April and completing work in October 2027. He declined comment.