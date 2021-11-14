-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, PreAct Technologies, the winner of the Luminate NY competition, has developed sensors and software designed to help…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, there's a new manufacturing operation at Eastman Business Park that will use RNA to make materials used for…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report - Bossy, an organization that helps female business owners, is reaching out to female entrepreneurs to help them…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, a new survey from Paychex shows that the COVID-19 delta variant is causing more concern among employees of companies…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report:We hear from the leader of Upstate United on what that upstate NY business group is looking forward to in working with…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, a new survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that business leaders are still optimistic about their…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, find out how local business organizations are working to help Rochester-area companies make diversity, equity and…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report:A recent survey from JP Morgan Chase shows business leaders are optimistic about their company’s prospects over the…
-
The latest survey of the housing market both statewide and in the Rochester area, from the New York State Association of Realtors shows continued low…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report - The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce has set up a new website that will help local businesses fill openings by…