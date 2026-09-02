12:00: How teachers are preparing to test and assess students in the age of AI

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': James Fallon, neuroscientist and psychopath

Across the country, high school teachers are rethinking how to assess students – and make sure those students aren’t cheating. Artificial intelligence programs have forced teachers to reconsider grading and testing. Some are asking students to do all of their scored work in person, by hand. Others are leaning on participation grades. We talk to local teachers about how they’re handling the challenge. Our guests:



George Goga, teacher at Geneva High School and adjunct professor of English and education at SUNY Geneseo

Julie Kopp, curriculum and assessment coach at Brighton Central School District

Lily Tym, teaching assistant at Geneva High School



Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with some of Evan Dawson's favorite conversations. In this special rebroadcast, a neuroscientist explains how after looking at his own brain scan, he realized ... he is a psychopath. James Fallon was stunned at the discovery, but those around him were less surprised. He wanted to know: why was he a nonviolent psychopath? Can typical psychopathic behavior — a lack of empathy and narcissism — be changed with effort? Fallon's story is fascinating, and especially now, with such a focus on mental illness and gun-based violence. We welcome James Fallon for the hour to discuss his story and his book, "The Psychopath Inside." Our guest:



James Fallon, neuroscientist, psychopath, and author of "The Psychopath Inside"



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.