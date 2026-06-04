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Connections

'Connections on the Road:' Youth mental health

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:09 AM EDT
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12:00: 'Connections on the Road:' Youth mental health

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Rochester ranks high for allergies. What should we know about triggers and treatment?

"Connections" goes on the road this hour. A live audience joins us from the Early Learning Center in Greece, where we discuss youth mental health. We bring you multiple perspectives, including the voices of teenagers. Our guests share the challenges they are seeing in the youth mental health space, and we hear how local nonprofit organizations like the Center for Youth are teaming up with Greece Central School District to help. Our guests:

  • Jada Vazquez, senior at Phoenix Academy and youth judge for Teen Court 
  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
  • Kelly Sperduto, director of community schools for the Greece Central School District
  • Jimmy Duong, junior at Greece Olympia High School and student representative for the Greece Central School District Board of Education
  • Shannon Heller, Ed.D., principal of the Greece Community Early Learning Center in the Greece Central School District 
  • Andrea McKenna, assistant director of community schools for the Center for Youth

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Then in our second hour, we bring you a special rebroadcast of one of our most popular conversations of the year. Rochester was recently ranked the fifth worst American city for allergies. We sit down with members of the Golisano Children's Hospital Pediatric Allergy team to discuss how families can prepare for allergy season. They explain triggers, treatments, and how allergies affect children and schools. Our guests:

  • Jessica Stern, M.D., associate professor of allergy and immunology in the Department of Medicine, Division of Allergy/Immunology and Rheumatology; and the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at University of Rochester Medicine
  • Katherine L. Tuttle, M.D., clinical director of the Department of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, associate program director of the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship, and assistant professor of pediatrics and medicine at University of Rochester Medicine

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.