12:00: 'Connections on the Road:' Youth mental health

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Rochester ranks high for allergies. What should we know about triggers and treatment?

"Connections" goes on the road this hour. A live audience joins us from the Early Learning Center in Greece, where we discuss youth mental health. We bring you multiple perspectives, including the voices of teenagers. Our guests share the challenges they are seeing in the youth mental health space, and we hear how local nonprofit organizations like the Center for Youth are teaming up with Greece Central School District to help. Our guests:



Jada Vazquez, senior at Phoenix Academy and youth judge for Teen Court

Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth

Kelly Sperduto, director of community schools for the Greece Central School District

Jimmy Duong, junior at Greece Olympia High School and student representative for the Greece Central School District Board of Education

Shannon Heller, Ed.D., principal of the Greece Community Early Learning Center in the Greece Central School District

Andrea McKenna, assistant director of community schools for the Center for Youth



This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Then in our second hour, we bring you a special rebroadcast of one of our most popular conversations of the year. Rochester was recently ranked the fifth worst American city for allergies. We sit down with members of the Golisano Children's Hospital Pediatric Allergy team to discuss how families can prepare for allergy season. They explain triggers, treatments, and how allergies affect children and schools. Our guests:



Jessica Stern, M.D., associate professor of allergy and immunology in the Department of Medicine, Division of Allergy/Immunology and Rheumatology; and the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at University of Rochester Medicine

Katherine L. Tuttle, M.D., clinical director of the Department of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, associate program director of the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship, and assistant professor of pediatrics and medicine at University of Rochester Medicine



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.