'Connections on the Road': Youth mental health

WXXI News

"Connections" goes on the road this hour. A live audience joins us from the Early Learning Center in Greece, where we discuss youth mental health.

We bring you multiple perspectives, including the voices of teenagers. Our guests share the challenges they are seeing in the youth mental health space, and we hear how local nonprofit organizations like the Center for Youth are teaming up with Greece Central School District to help.

Our guests:



Jada Vazquez, senior at Phoenix Academy and youth judge for Rochester Teen Court

Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth

Kelly Sperduto, director of community schools for the Greece Central School District

Jimmy Duong, junior at Greece Olympia High School and student representative for the Greece Central School District Board of Education

Shannon Heller, Ed.D., principal of the Greece Community Early Learning Center in the Greece Central School District

Andrea McKenna, assistant director of community schools for the Center for Youth

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.