'Connections on the Road': Youth mental health
"Connections" goes on the road this hour. A live audience joins us from the Early Learning Center in Greece, where we discuss youth mental health.
We bring you multiple perspectives, including the voices of teenagers. Our guests share the challenges they are seeing in the youth mental health space, and we hear how local nonprofit organizations like the Center for Youth are teaming up with Greece Central School District to help.
Our guests:
- Jada Vazquez, senior at Phoenix Academy and youth judge for Rochester Teen Court
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
- Kelly Sperduto, director of community schools for the Greece Central School District
- Jimmy Duong, junior at Greece Olympia High School and student representative for the Greece Central School District Board of Education
- Shannon Heller, Ed.D., principal of the Greece Community Early Learning Center in the Greece Central School District
- Andrea McKenna, assistant director of community schools for the Center for Youth
This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.