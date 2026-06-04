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Connections
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Connections

'Connections on the Road': Youth mental health

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 4, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT
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WXXI News

"Connections" goes on the road this hour. A live audience joins us from the Early Learning Center in Greece, where we discuss youth mental health.

We bring you multiple perspectives, including the voices of teenagers. Our guests share the challenges they are seeing in the youth mental health space, and we hear how local nonprofit organizations like the Center for Youth are teaming up with Greece Central School District to help.

Our guests:

  • Jada Vazquez, senior at Phoenix Academy and youth judge for Rochester Teen Court 
  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
  • Kelly Sperduto, director of community schools for the Greece Central School District
  • Jimmy Duong, junior at Greece Olympia High School and student representative for the Greece Central School District Board of Education
  • Shannon Heller, Ed.D., principal of the Greece Community Early Learning Center in the Greece Central School District 
  • Andrea McKenna, assistant director of community schools for the Center for Youth

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack