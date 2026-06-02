Spencerport schools revise budget, hold community vote June 16

The Spencerport Central School District is holding a community vote on a revised budget proposal this month.

The district’s first proposed budget for the next school year was defeated by a margin of 53 votes last month. The school board unanimously approved revising that budget and holding a special vote.

The revisions include lowering the tax levy increase from 4.7% to 2.8%. They also include cuts to staffing through attrition and decreases in spending on clubs, classroom supplies, technology, and athletic services. Those reductions amount to $863,000, according to the district.

“We have to do our due diligence just to make sure that things are within our control that we are addressing, and I think that's our biggest takeaway right now, with this unsuccessful budget vote,” Superintendent Ty Zinkiewich said.

Those decisions were made in light of feedback provided in exit polls during the May vote. While a majority said they were in favor of the proposed budget, those who voted against the budget said the tax levy and tax rate were too high, as was the budget total itself, according to the district.

The new proposal also cuts extracurricular activities like art club, chess club, outdoor conservation, tennis, and pickleball at the middle and high school. There are currently 3,425 students enrolled in the district.

“The fact that that club won't be offered next year, that doesn't sit well,” he said, “but at the same time, we needed to make some concessions to get below this, what we thought was a more palpable tax levy increase for our community moving forward.”

This is the only local budget vote taking place where the district knows how much state aid it is getting. When voters went to the polls in May, the state budget was weeks late and still not finalized.

Nearly half of Spencerport’s budget revenue, or $48.5 million, is state aid.

“If it's successful, come Sept. 8, when our students return for the 26-27 school year, our students will never know that our original budget on May 19 was defeated.” Zinkiewich said. "If it's not successful, I think the contingent budget is going to have some profound impact on our school district for many years to come.”

School districts that fail to pass a budget after two public votes are required by state law to adopt a contingency budget, which is subject to a financial cap and monitored for compliance, according to the state Comptroller’s 2021 School Districts Accounting and Reporting Manual.

The district has scheduled a budget hearing for 5:30 p.m. June 9 at Canal View Elementary School. The community vote is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16.

Spencerport's revised proposed budget

Total: $106,245,979

Proposed increase from last year: 3.64%

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $16.05 in Ogden, $14.90 in Gates, $25.62 in Greece, and $16.23 in Parma

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.8%

Is the levy within the tax cap: Yes

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the District Office Building, 71 Lyell Ave. on June 16.