Hearings set on proposed city of Rochester budget

Rochester City Council has scheduled hearings on Mayor Malik Evans's $707 million budget proposal for next year.

The hearings, which cover all parts of the budget, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. each day from May 27-29. The hearings will be held in City Council Chambers at City Hall and will also be streamed on YouTube and broadcast on WXXI.

Council's Budget, Finance and Governance Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the budget for 4:30 p.m. June 2. The annual joint hearing with the Rochester City School District Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 11.

City Council is expected to vote on the budget during its meeting at 6 p.m. June 16.