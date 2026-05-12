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Hearings set on proposed city of Rochester budget

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published May 12, 2026 at 1:31 PM EDT

Rochester City Council has scheduled hearings on Mayor Malik Evans's $707 million budget proposal for next year.

The hearings, which cover all parts of the budget, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. each day from May 27-29. The hearings will be held in City Council Chambers at City Hall and will also be streamed on YouTube and broadcast on WXXI.

Downtown Rochester skyline.
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Rising costs of pensions, healthcare, and utilities have created a difficult financial year for the city, as it continues to lobby for more state aid.

Council's Budget, Finance and Governance Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the budget for 4:30 p.m. June 2. The annual joint hearing with the Rochester City School District Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 11.

City Council is expected to vote on the budget during its meeting at 6 p.m. June 16.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule