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Connections

Vision Zero plan explores automated traffic enforcement

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 8, 2026 at 1:31 AM EDT
A crossing light, with an image of a person walking
inscope
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12:00: Vision Zero plan explores automated traffic enforcement

1:00: NYS budget holdup; Peace Village foreclosure; Rochester Bike Week

The city of Rochester is exploring the return of traffic cameras. It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. This month, the public is invited to give feedback on the subject. We explore the pluses and minuses with our guests:

  • Mitch Gruber, co-chair of the ROC Vision Zero Committee and member of Rochester City Council
  • David Riley, principal transportation specialist for the city of Rochester
  • Cody Donahue, co-executive director of Reconnect Rochester
  • Ida Pérez, director of early childhood initiatives at Ibero-American Action League
  • Erick Stephens, parent engagement specialist for the Healthi Kids initiative at Common Ground Health

Then in our second hour, it’s our weekly news roundup. The New York State budget is now more than five weeks late. What is the holdup? Jon Campbell of the New York Public News Network joins us with the latest from Albany — and why some lawmakers are questioning the budget process. Then, the city of Rochester has moved to foreclose on land sanctioned for a homeless encampment. WXXI's Gino Fanelli explains what's new and what's next for Peace Village. We end the week with what you can expect from Rochester Bike Week. The annual celebration encourages people of all ages to get out and ride, while also highlighting issues related to bike infrastructure. We talk about how to make cycling safer and more accessible, and we preview Bike Week events. Our guests:

  • Jon Campbell, Albany correspondent for WNYC, Gothamist, and the New York Public News Network
  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester
  • Daniel Breslawski, co-founder of Keeping it Classy Cycle Club
  • Adrian Martin, cyclist and dad

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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