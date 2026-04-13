12:00: How is the cannabis industry affecting New Yorkers?

1:00: It's live, it's energetic, it's slam poetry!

It has been five years since the rollout of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in New York State. What do we need to know about how local businesses are doing and how policies are affecting New Yorkers? Guest host Gino Fanelli discusses the state of the cannabis industry. In studio:



Chad Anderson, vice president of B.L.O.O.M. ROC, and co-founder and vice president of A-Room Consulting Inc.

Precious Brown, president of B.L.O.O.M. ROC

Then in our second hour, WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosts this discussion about the art of spoken word performance. Local artists say slam poetry is alive and well in Rochester, drawing on a rich intergenerational tradition of performance and community. We hear about what local slam poets are doing in terms of performance, mentorship, and community activism. In studio:



Lu Highsmith, administrative consultant for North Star Poets

Matthew Van Scott, North Star poet

Chi the Realist, North Star poet

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Poetry Month.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.