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Connections

How is the cannabis industry affecting New Yorkers?

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli,
Mona SeghatoleslamiMegan MackJulie Williams
Published April 13, 2026 at 12:06 AM EDT
A hand reaches into a large container of cannabis.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

12:00: How is the cannabis industry affecting New Yorkers?

1:00: It's live, it's energetic, it's slam poetry!

It has been five years since the rollout of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in New York State. What do we need to know about how local businesses are doing and how policies are affecting New Yorkers? Guest host Gino Fanelli discusses the state of the cannabis industry. In studio:

  • Chad Anderson, vice president of B.L.O.O.M. ROC, and co-founder and vice president of A-Room Consulting Inc.
  • Precious Brown, president of B.L.O.O.M. ROC

Then in our second hour, WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosts this discussion about the art of spoken word performance. Local artists say slam poetry is alive and well in Rochester, drawing on a rich intergenerational tradition of performance and community. We hear about what local slam poets are doing in terms of performance, mentorship, and community activism. In studio:

  • Lu Highsmith, administrative consultant for North Star Poets
  • Matthew Van Scott, North Star poet
  • Chi the Realist, North Star poet

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Poetry Month.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
See stories by Mona Seghatoleslami
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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